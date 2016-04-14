BRIEF-Blackrock enters into amendment No. 5 to its five-year revolving credit agreement, dated as of March 10, 2011

German stocks - Factors to watch on January 18
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
April 14 Blackrock Inc :
* On april 8, 2016, entered into amendment no. 5 to its five-year revolving credit agreement, dated as of march 10, 2011
* Amendment no. 5 extends maturity date of revolving facility to march 31, 2021
* Amendment increases size of swingline subfacility to $410 million Source text : 1.usa.gov/1qW7yGb Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
* TomTom acquires Autonomos, a Berlin-based autonomous driving start-up Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
FRANKFURT, Jan 18 Deutsche Bank expects a negative impact of $1.2 billion on its fourth-quarter pretax profit from a civil monetary penalty of $3.1 billion agreed with the U.S. Department of Justice, its chief executive said in a message to staff.