公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 15日 星期五 05:16 BJT

BRIEF-Everest Re Group CEO FY 2015 total compensation $8.2 mln

April 14 Everest Re Group Ltd :

* Says CEO Dominic J. Addesso FY 2015 total compensation $8.2 million versus $6.5 million in FY 2014 - SEC filing

* Says CFO Craig Howie FY 2015 total compensation $2 million versus $1.7 million in FY 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

