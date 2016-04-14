版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 15日 星期五

BRIEF-S&P - Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated ratings affirmed on additional territory expansion

April 14 S&P:

* Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated ratings affirmed on additional territory expansion; outlook stable

* Outlook reflects expectation that co to successfully integrate newly acquired territories, expand EBITDA margins over next 2 years Source text (bit.ly/1T7R8Dg)

