公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 15日 星期五

BRIEF-Osiris Therapeutics terminated its chief medical officer Jon Hopper

April 14 Osiris Therapeutics Inc :

* On APRIL 12, 2016, company terminated its chief medical officer, Jon Hopper - sec filing

* Company has undertaken a search for a potential replacement chief medical officer Source text: 1.usa.gov/1T7Js3Y Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

