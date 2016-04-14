版本:
BRIEF-Depomed CEO James Schoeneck's FY 2015 total compensation was $6.3 mln vs $4.1 mln in FY 2014

April 14 Depomed Inc :

* CEO James Schoeneck's FY 2015 total compensation was $6.3 million versus $4.1 million in FY 2014 - sec filing Source text: 1.usa.gov/1T7JDfL Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

