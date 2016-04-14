版本:
BRIEF-Novartis AG reports a 17.2% pct passive stake in Aeglea Biotherapeutics Inc as of April 6, 2016 - SEC Filing

April 14 (Reuters) -

* Novartis AG reports a 17.2% pct passive stake in Aeglea Biotherapeutics Inc as of April 6, 2016 - SEC Filing Source text - 1.usa.gov/1YwbYhd Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

