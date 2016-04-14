版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 15日 星期五 05:40 BJT

BRIEF-Lime Energy appoints Bruce Torkelson as CFO

April 14 Lime Energy Co :

* Co and Mary Colleen Brennan mutually agreed that she would be stepping down from her position as CFO of company

* Company's board of directors approved appointment of Bruce Torkelson as company's new CFO effective may 13, 2016 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

