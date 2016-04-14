版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 15日 星期五 06:27 BJT

BRIEF-S&P - Resolute Energy Corp Credit rating affirmed, outlook negative second-lien debt rating raised to 'CCC-' (Recovery '3')

April 14 S&P :

* Resolute Energy Corp Credit rating affirmed, outlook negative second-lien debt rating raised to 'CCC-' (Recovery '3') Source text - bit.ly/1qsOu1e Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

