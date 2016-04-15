版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 15日 星期五 23:58 BJT

BRIEF-Northair Silver Securityholders Approve Business Combination With Kootenay Silver

April 15 Northair Silver Corp

* Announces that securityholders of Northair have approved previously announced business combination with Kootenay Silver Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

