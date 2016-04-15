BRIEF-AK Steel announces price increase for carbon steel products

April 14 Ak Steel Holding Corp

* AK steel announces price increase for carbon steel products

* To increase current spot market base prices for all carbon flat-rolled steel products by a minimum of $50 per ton

* Will increase current spot market base prices for all carbon flat-rolled steel products effective immediately with new orders