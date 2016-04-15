版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 15日 星期五

BRIEF-NRG Energy says Calpers says request shareowners of NRG to vote for non-binding proposal

April 15 NRG Energy Inc

* Calpers says request shareowners of NRG Energy to vote for non-binding proposal to give shareowners access to co's director nomination process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

