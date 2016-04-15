版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 15日 星期五 20:45 BJT

BRIEF-Avon Products says Cleveland Apple Investor voted in favor of electing Chan Galbato, Steven Mayer, Michael Sanford to board

April 15 Avon Products Inc

* Cleveland Apple Investor voted in favor of electing Chan Galbato, Steven Mayer, Michael Sanford to board of directors of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

