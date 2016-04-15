版本:
BRIEF-Orexigen Therapeutics says has terminated Convene trial

April 15 Orexigen Therapeutics Inc

* NDA and IND for Contrave were recently transferred from takeda to co

* Now responsible for executing post-marketing development programs for contrave in U.S. and in Europe

* Expects to make certain changes to optimize Contrave/ Mysimba post-marketing requirement studies

* Orexigen therapeutics inc says has terminated convene trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

