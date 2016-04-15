BRIEF-First Horizon National reports Q1 earnings per share $0.20

BRIEF-Tesaro announces opening of Niraparib expanded access program for U.S. patients with ovarian cancer
* Tesaro announces opening of niraparib expanded access program for u.s. Patients with ovarian cancer
April 15 First Horizon National Corp
* Q1 earnings per share $0.20
* Net interest margin ( nim ) increased to 2.88 percent in q1 from 2.82 percent in prior quarter - sec filing
* Qtrly net interest income $172.1 million versus $156.9 million last year
* Qtrly total revenues $306.4 million versus $286.6 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.21, revenue view $292.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Professional Diversity Network announces definitive agreement for sale of $3 million of common stock to cosmic forward limited
* KCG Holdings -in market making, averaged $26.7 billion dollar volume traded, 6.4 billion shares traded, and 3.4 million trades per day in U.S. equities for December