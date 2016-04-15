BRIEF-First Horizon National reports Q1 earnings per share $0.20

April 15 First Horizon National Corp

* Q1 earnings per share $0.20

* Net interest margin ( nim ) increased to 2.88 percent in q1 from 2.82 percent in prior quarter - sec filing

* Qtrly net interest income $172.1 million versus $156.9 million last year

* Qtrly total revenues $306.4 million versus $286.6 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.21, revenue view $292.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S