版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 15日 星期五 20:47 BJT

BRIEF-Intermap Technologies announces $5 mln debt financing with Vertex One Asset Management

April 15 Intermap Technologies Corp

* Intermap announces debt restructuring and us$5 million debt financing with vertex one asset management

* Intermap technologies corp with financial restructuring, total amount of co's debt obligations to senior lender amounts to $22.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐