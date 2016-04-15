BRIEF-Newlink Genetics receives $2.8 mln award from DTRA to develop a multivalent filovirus vaccine

BRIEF-InnSuites Hospitality Trust says unit entered into purchase and sale agreement - SEC filing
* InnSuites Hospitality Trust - on May 9, Ontario Hospitality Properties LLLP unit of co, entered into a purchase and sale agreement - SEC filing
April 15 Newlink Genetics Corp
* Receives $2.8 million award from DTRA to develop a multivalent filovirus vaccine
* Unit awarded contract to support development of vaccines against filovirus species including Marburg and Ebola Sudan viruses
* Majority of work in the contract will take place under agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp
* Has licensed research, development, manufacturing of its ebola vaccine program, including filovirus vaccine candidates, to Merck
* Co and Merck continuing efforts for development of recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus-ebola zaire (RVSV-zebov) vaccine Source text for Eikon: [(1.usa.gov/23Bh9Dx )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* InnSuites Hospitality Trust - on May 9, Ontario Hospitality Properties LLLP unit of co, entered into a purchase and sale agreement - SEC filing
* Sky solar holdings, ltd. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 unaudited financial results
LONDON/NEW YORK, May 14 Many companies outside the United States may not have cover for a recent computer-system attack, leaving them potentially with millions of dollars of losses because there has been relatively little take-up of cyber insurance, insurers say.