BRIEF-Carbylan Therapeutics says suspended further clinical development of Hydros-TA

* Tesaro announces opening of niraparib expanded access program for u.s. Patients with ovarian cancer
April 15 Carbylan Therapeutics Inc
* Says suspended further clinical development of Hydros-TA and that it is actively pursuing a strategic transaction
* Says actively pursuing a strategic transaction, including a merger or acquisition of company
* Says Carbylan also announced an immediate reduction in its workforce of 14 employees of its current 17 employees
* Has engaged Wedbush Pacgrow to act as its strategic financial advisor for this process
* Says currently projects approximately $25-$30 million of net cash available for potential strategic transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Professional Diversity Network announces definitive agreement for sale of $3 million of common stock to cosmic forward limited
* KCG Holdings -in market making, averaged $26.7 billion dollar volume traded, 6.4 billion shares traded, and 3.4 million trades per day in U.S. equities for December