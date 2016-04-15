版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 15日 星期五 20:58 BJT

BRIEF-Codorus Valley Bancorp names Diane Baker as interim CFO

April 15 Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc

* Named Diane Baker as interim treasurer of corporation and interim chief financial officer of bank

* Board of directors is evaluating candidates to fill the positions on permanent basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐