BRIEF-Linn Energy says made $100 mln permanent repayment of loans outstanding under credit agreement

April 15 Linn Energy LLC

* If fully executed RSA is entered into by May 11, will be required to make $350 million permanent repayment of loans outstanding

* As a condition to closing credit agreement amendment, made $100 million permanent repayment of loans outstanding under credit agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

