BRIEF-Education Realty Trust approves dividend of $0.37/shr

April 15 Education Realty Trust Inc

* Approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.37 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

