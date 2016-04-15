BRIEF-Education Realty Trust approves dividend of $0.37/shr

BRIEF-Tesaro announces opening of Niraparib expanded access program for U.S. patients with ovarian cancer
* Tesaro announces opening of niraparib expanded access program for u.s. Patients with ovarian cancer
April 15 Education Realty Trust Inc
* Approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.37 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Tesaro announces opening of niraparib expanded access program for u.s. Patients with ovarian cancer
* Professional Diversity Network announces definitive agreement for sale of $3 million of common stock to cosmic forward limited
* KCG Holdings -in market making, averaged $26.7 billion dollar volume traded, 6.4 billion shares traded, and 3.4 million trades per day in U.S. equities for December