BRIEF-Genoil & Beijing Petrochemical receives $5 bln letter of intent for upgrading project

April 15 Genoil Inc

* Consortium of Genoil & Beijing Petrochemical receives us$5 billion dollar bank letter of intent for upgrading project.

* Goal of consortium is to develop 3.5 million bpd of upgrading capacity at a total estimated cost of $35-50 billion

* Genoil Inc says letter of intent is for an initial 500,000 barrel per day (bpd) upgrading project, to be situated in middle east

* Letter of intent is to cover initial project cost, and will be presented to a "major party" in middle east