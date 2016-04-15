BRIEF-EMA'S PRAC extends safety review of chronic Hep C treatments

BRIEF-Celsion Corp says continuing positive data from OVATION study
* Celsion Corp says continuing positive data from ovation study in newly diagnosed advanced ovarian cancer patients
April 15 EMA'S PRAC
* Started review of diabetes medicine canagliflozin after increase in amputations in ongoing trial
* Canagliflozin is active substance in two centrally authorised diabetes medicines, Invokana and Vokanamet
* Extends the scope of its review on direct-acting antivirals for Hepatitis C
* Scope of ongoing review extended to assess the risk of liver cancer with these medicines
* Extended scope of safety review of direct-acting antivirals used for treating chronic hepatitis c Source text: (bit.ly/1MxDslL)
