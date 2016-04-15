版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 15日 星期五 20:26 BJT

BRIEF-EMA'S PRAC extends safety review of chronic Hep C treatments

April 15 EMA'S PRAC

* Started review of diabetes medicine canagliflozin after increase in amputations in ongoing trial

* Canagliflozin is active substance in two centrally authorised diabetes medicines, Invokana and Vokanamet

* Extends the scope of its review on direct-acting antivirals for Hepatitis C

* Scope of ongoing review extended to assess the risk of liver cancer with these medicines

* Extended scope of safety review of direct-acting antivirals used for treating chronic hepatitis c Source text: (bit.ly/1MxDslL)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐