版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 15日 星期五 21:18 BJT

BRIEF-Navient Corp CEO Jack Remondi's 2015 compensation was $5.3 mln vs $6.6 mln in 2014

April 15 Navient Corp

* Ceo jack remondi's 2015 total comensation was $5.3 million versus $6.6 million in 2014 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐