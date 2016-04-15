BRIEF-Sandridge Energy - U.S. DOJ notified co that it is no longer subject or target of previously reported investigation

BRIEF-Celsion Corp says continuing positive data from OVATION study
* Celsion Corp says continuing positive data from ovation study in newly diagnosed advanced ovarian cancer patients
April 15 Sandridge Energy
* u.s. Department of justice notified company that it is no longer subject or target of previously reported grand jury investigation
* Investigation related to possible violations of antitrust laws in purchase or lease of land, oil, or natural gas rights from 2012,prior years
* Tesaro announces opening of niraparib expanded access program for u.s. Patients with ovarian cancer
* Professional Diversity Network announces definitive agreement for sale of $3 million of common stock to cosmic forward limited