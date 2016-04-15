版本:
BRIEF-Sandridge Energy - U.S. DOJ notified co that it is no longer subject or target of previously reported investigation

April 15 Sandridge Energy

* u.s. Department of justice notified company that it is no longer subject or target of previously reported grand jury investigation

* Investigation related to possible violations of antitrust laws in purchase or lease of land, oil, or natural gas rights from 2012,prior years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

