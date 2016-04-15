版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 15日 星期五 20:44 BJT

BRIEF-Diebold says Wincor takeover offer accepted by 69.1 percent

April 15 Diebold

* Says Wincor takeover offer has been accepted by approximately 69.1 percent of the share capital and voting rights of Wincor Nixdorf Source text: here Further company coverage:

