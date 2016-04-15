版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 15日 星期五 21:07 BJT

BRIEF-Chartwell Retirement Residences announces April Distribution

April 15 Chartwell Retirement Residences

* Says eligible investors registered in drip will receive bonus units equal to 3% of their monthly cash distributions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

