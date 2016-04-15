BRIEF-Diebold announces final results of takeover offer for Wincor Nixdorf shares

April 15 Diebold Inc

* Diebold announces final results of takeover offer for wincor nixdorf shares

* Transaction close targeted for summer 2016

* Reached 69.9 percent of all existing wincor nixdorf shares by end of additional acceptance period for takeover offer