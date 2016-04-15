版本:
BRIEF-Perry Ellis says entered license agreement with Almar Sales

April 15 (Reuters) -

* Perry ellis says entered license agreement with almar sales co inc

* Perry ellis says to design and distribute women's jewelry under laundry by shelli segal brand throughout united states and canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

