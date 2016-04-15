版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 15日 星期五 22:45 BJT

BRIEF-Macy's CEO says consumer spending same as in January - CNBC

April 15 (Reuters) -

* Macy's CEO Terry Lundgren says consumer spending same as it was in January; spending on homes, autos rather than apparel -CNBC

* Macy's CEO Lundgren millennial consumer spending on athletic wear - CNBC

* Macy's CEO open to all possiblities to maximize real estate value - CNBC

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐