BRIEF-Macy's CEO says consumer spending same as in January - CNBC

BRIEF-Tesaro announces opening of Niraparib expanded access program for U.S. patients with ovarian cancer
April 15 (Reuters) -
* Macy's CEO Terry Lundgren says consumer spending same as it was in January; spending on homes, autos rather than apparel -CNBC
* Macy's CEO Lundgren millennial consumer spending on athletic wear - CNBC
* Macy's CEO open to all possiblities to maximize real estate value - CNBC
* Professional Diversity Network announces definitive agreement for sale of $3 million of common stock to cosmic forward limited
* KCG Holdings -in market making, averaged $26.7 billion dollar volume traded, 6.4 billion shares traded, and 3.4 million trades per day in U.S. equities for December