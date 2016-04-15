BRIEF-Macy's CEO says consumer spending same as in January - CNBC

April 15 (Reuters) -

* Macy's CEO Terry Lundgren says consumer spending same as it was in January; spending on homes, autos rather than apparel -CNBC

* Macy's CEO Lundgren millennial consumer spending on athletic wear - CNBC

* Macy's CEO open to all possiblities to maximize real estate value - CNBC

