BRIEF-Fitch downgrades Macy's, Inc. to 'BBB'; outlook stable

April 15 Fitch

* Fitch downgrades Macy's, Inc. to 'BBB'; outlook stable

* Fitch SAYS expects recent weakness in mid-market apparel sector and online migration of sales will continue

* Fitch - Downgrade reflects lack of visibility into a sales acceleration that would meaningfully improve profitability

* Fitch - Weakness in mid-market apparel sector will limit Macy's comp growth to flat to positive 1% over next two to three years

* Fitch - Believes that any change to Macy's capital structure will be credit neutral at best

* Fitch - Longer-Term, Fitch still views Macy's as well positioned in mid-tier department store space