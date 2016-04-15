BRIEF-Fitch downgrades Macy's, Inc. to 'BBB'; outlook stable

BRIEF-InnSuites Hospitality Trust says unit entered into purchase and sale agreement - SEC filing
* InnSuites Hospitality Trust - on May 9, Ontario Hospitality Properties LLLP unit of co, entered into a purchase and sale agreement - SEC filing
April 15 Fitch
* Fitch downgrades Macy's, Inc. to 'BBB'; outlook stable
* Fitch SAYS expects recent weakness in mid-market apparel sector and online migration of sales will continue
* Fitch - Downgrade reflects lack of visibility into a sales acceleration that would meaningfully improve profitability
* Fitch - Weakness in mid-market apparel sector will limit Macy's comp growth to flat to positive 1% over next two to three years
* Fitch - Believes that any change to Macy's capital structure will be credit neutral at best
* Fitch - Longer-Term, Fitch still views Macy's as well positioned in mid-tier department store space Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* InnSuites Hospitality Trust - on May 9, Ontario Hospitality Properties LLLP unit of co, entered into a purchase and sale agreement - SEC filing
* Sky solar holdings, ltd. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 unaudited financial results
LONDON/NEW YORK, May 14 Many companies outside the United States may not have cover for a recent computer-system attack, leaving them potentially with millions of dollars of losses because there has been relatively little take-up of cyber insurance, insurers say.