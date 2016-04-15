BRIEF-Moog - Co, MOOG Receivables LLC enter amendment to receivables purchase agreement

BRIEF-Lowe's appoints Marshall Croom CFO
* Lowe's appoints marshall a. Croom chief financial officer; robert f. Hull jr. To retire
April 15 Moog Inc
* Co, MOOG Receivables LLC, a wholly owned bankruptcy remote special purpose unit, entered into eighth amendment to receivables purchase agreement
* Says amendment increases borrowing capacity from $100 million to $120 million and extends maturity of facility to April 13, 2018 Source - 1.usa.gov/1SfinvI Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc - has expanded scope of its relationship with Franchise Performance Group, a strategic franchise recruiting advisory firm
* Canadian solar - unit has reached commercial operation of adjacent 100 mwac/131 mwp astoria, 75 mwac/100 mwp astoria 2 solar projects in kern county, ca Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: