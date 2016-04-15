BRIEF-Sunrise Communications Group says Peter Kurer elected chairman

BRIEF-Bats Global Markets reports record 2016 U.S. options market share
* Bats Global Markets reports record 2016 U.S. Options market share, maintains strength across all other markets
April 15 Sunrise Communications Group AG :
* Peter Kurer elected as new chairman of board of directors of Sunrise Communications Group; dividend of 3.00 Swiss francs ($3.10) per share approved Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9668 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bats Global Markets reports record 2016 U.S. Options market share, maintains strength across all other markets
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 17 Syngenta, the Swiss pesticides and seeds group being taken over by state-owned ChemChina, does not expect antitrust regulators to force the Chinese merger partner to put its crop chemicals subsidiary Adama up for sale, Syngenta's chief executive said on Tuesday.
LONDON, Jan 17 Sterling jumped on Tuesday by the most since June's Brexit referendum as Prime Minister Teresa May promised a parliamentary vote on Britain's deal to leave the European Union and stressed it would seek to stay a key European partner.