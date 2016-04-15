版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 4月 15日 星期五 23:56 BJT

BRIEF-Sunrise Communications Group says Peter Kurer elected chairman

April 15 Sunrise Communications Group AG :

* Peter Kurer elected as new chairman of board of directors of Sunrise Communications Group; dividend of 3.00 Swiss francs ($3.10) per share approved Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9668 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

