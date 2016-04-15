BRIEF-Diagnocure decides to proceed with voluntary liquidation and dissolution

BRIEF-Lowe's appoints Marshall Croom CFO
* Lowe's appoints marshall a. Croom chief financial officer; robert f. Hull jr. To retire
April 15 Diagnocure Inc :
* Diagnocure announces its decision to proceed with the voluntary liquidation and dissolution of the corporation
* Yves Fradet, president will act as corporation's interim chief financial officer until definitive delisting from TSX
* Special resolution approving liquidation and dissolution will be submitted for shareholders' approval
* If special resolution is passed by shareholders, Pricewaterhousecoopers Inc will be appointed as liquidator Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lowe's appoints marshall a. Croom chief financial officer; robert f. Hull jr. To retire
* Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc - has expanded scope of its relationship with Franchise Performance Group, a strategic franchise recruiting advisory firm
* Canadian solar - unit has reached commercial operation of adjacent 100 mwac/131 mwp astoria, 75 mwac/100 mwp astoria 2 solar projects in kern county, ca Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: