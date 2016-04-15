BRIEF-Apple will continue reduced production of iPhones in April-June period - Nikkei

BRIEF-Lowe's appoints Marshall Croom CFO
* Lowe's appoints marshall a. Croom chief financial officer; robert f. Hull jr. To retire
April 15 Nikkei:
* Apple will continue reduced production of iPhones in the April-June period in light of sluggish sales, according to parts suppliers notified of plan - Nikkei
* Apple has told parts suppliers in Japan and elsewhere that it will maintain the reduced output level in current quarter - Nikkei
* Apple apparently does not plan to produce large enough volume of small iPhone se released last month to offset slump of its flagship series - Nikkei
* Apple lowered production for the January-March quarter by about 30 pct from the year-earlier period - Nikkei
* Apple's current production cut could last longer than the one apple implemented in 2013 - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/1SbPMoS) Further company coverage:
* Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc - has expanded scope of its relationship with Franchise Performance Group, a strategic franchise recruiting advisory firm
* Canadian solar - unit has reached commercial operation of adjacent 100 mwac/131 mwp astoria, 75 mwac/100 mwp astoria 2 solar projects in kern county, ca Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: