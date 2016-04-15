版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 15日 星期五

BRIEF-Comscore says Comscore Labs discovered new form of placement laundering

April 15 Comscore Inc

* Comscore Labs discovered new form of placement laundering that has been used to generate invalid traffic over past year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

