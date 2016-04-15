版本:
BRIEF-Mcdonald's CEO Easterbrook's 2015 comensation was $7.9 mln - SEC filing

April 15 Mcdonald's Corp:

* CEO Stephen Easterbrook's 2015 total comensation was $7.9 million, including $3 million in stock awards - SEC filing

* CFO Kevin Ozan's 2015 total comensation was $2.1 million - SEC filing Source text - 1.usa.gov/23BvRub Further company coverage:

