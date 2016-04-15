BRIEF-Mcdonald's CEO Easterbrook's 2015 comensation was $7.9 mln - SEC filing

BRIEF-Tesaro announces opening of Niraparib expanded access program for U.S. patients with ovarian cancer
* Tesaro announces opening of niraparib expanded access program for u.s. Patients with ovarian cancer
April 15 Mcdonald's Corp:
* CEO Stephen Easterbrook's 2015 total comensation was $7.9 million, including $3 million in stock awards - SEC filing
* CFO Kevin Ozan's 2015 total comensation was $2.1 million - SEC filing Source text - 1.usa.gov/23BvRub Further company coverage:
* Tesaro announces opening of niraparib expanded access program for u.s. Patients with ovarian cancer
* Professional Diversity Network announces definitive agreement for sale of $3 million of common stock to cosmic forward limited
* KCG Holdings -in market making, averaged $26.7 billion dollar volume traded, 6.4 billion shares traded, and 3.4 million trades per day in U.S. equities for December