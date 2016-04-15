BRIEF-Fitch downgrades Kohl's Corporation to 'BBB' outlook stable

April 15 Fitch On Kohls Corp

* Fitch downgrades Kohl's Corporation to 'BBB'; Outlook stable

* Fitch On Kohls Corp - Downgrade reflects expectation that recent weakness in mid-market apparel sector and online migration of sales will continue

* Fitch On Kohls Corp - EBITDA could decline another 10% - 15% over next 24 - 36 months from 2015 levels of $2.5 billion Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)