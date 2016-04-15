BRIEF-Fitch downgrades Kohl's Corporation to 'BBB' outlook stable

BRIEF-Tesaro announces opening of Niraparib expanded access program for U.S. patients with ovarian cancer
* Tesaro announces opening of niraparib expanded access program for u.s. Patients with ovarian cancer
April 15 Fitch On Kohls Corp
* Fitch downgrades Kohl's Corporation to 'BBB'; Outlook stable
* Fitch On Kohls Corp - Downgrade reflects expectation that recent weakness in mid-market apparel sector and online migration of sales will continue
* Fitch On Kohls Corp - EBITDA could decline another 10% - 15% over next 24 - 36 months from 2015 levels of $2.5 billion Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Professional Diversity Network announces definitive agreement for sale of $3 million of common stock to cosmic forward limited
* KCG Holdings -in market making, averaged $26.7 billion dollar volume traded, 6.4 billion shares traded, and 3.4 million trades per day in U.S. equities for December