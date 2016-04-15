BRIEF-PTC Therapeutics says NICE recommends Translarna for treatment of patients with nonsense mutation duchenne muscular dystrophy in England

BRIEF-Tesaro announces opening of Niraparib expanded access program for U.S. patients with ovarian cancer
* Tesaro announces opening of niraparib expanded access program for u.s. Patients with ovarian cancer
April 15 Ptc Therapeutics Inc
* National institute for health and care excellence recommended translarna for ambulatory patients with nonsense mutation duchenne muscular dystrophy
* Provision of patient access is subject to finalization of nice draft guidance, which agency expects in may of 2016
* Co,Nhs england in process of finalizing maa outlining financial,clinical details surrounding translarna use including confidential financial arrangement
* Maa is expected to allow ptc to collect further data on efficacy of translarna for treatment of nmdmd over a five-year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Professional Diversity Network announces definitive agreement for sale of $3 million of common stock to cosmic forward limited
* KCG Holdings -in market making, averaged $26.7 billion dollar volume traded, 6.4 billion shares traded, and 3.4 million trades per day in U.S. equities for December