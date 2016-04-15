版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 15日 星期五 23:34 BJT

BRIEF-PTC Therapeutics says NICE recommends Translarna for treatment of patients with nonsense mutation duchenne muscular dystrophy in England

April 15 Ptc Therapeutics Inc

* National institute for health and care excellence recommended translarna for ambulatory patients with nonsense mutation duchenne muscular dystrophy

* Provision of patient access is subject to finalization of nice draft guidance, which agency expects in may of 2016

* Co,Nhs england in process of finalizing maa outlining financial,clinical details surrounding translarna use including confidential financial arrangement

* Maa is expected to allow ptc to collect further data on efficacy of translarna for treatment of nmdmd over a five-year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐