公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 15日 星期五

BRIEF-Avon Products CEO's 2015 total compensation was $12.9 mln vs $10.2 mln in 2014 - SEC Filing

April 15 Avon Products Inc :

* CEO Sheri McCoy 2015 total compensation of $12.9 million versus $10.2 million in 2014 - SEC Filing

* CFO James Scully's 2015 total compensation was $11.1 million - SEC Filing Source text (1.usa.gov/23L6HGe) Further company coverage:

