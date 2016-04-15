版本:
BRIEF-21st Century Oncology Holdings Inc expects FY pro forma adjusted EBITDA of $155-$170 million

April 15 21st Century Oncology Holdings Inc

* Expects to report PRO FORMA adjusted EBITDA of between $155 million and $170 million for year ended December 31, 2015

* Says cash capital expenditures for the year ended Dec 31, 2015 are expected to be approximately $40 million

* Intends to file 2015 10-K "as soon as reasonably practicable" - SEC Filing Source - 1.usa.gov/1YxNCDF Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
