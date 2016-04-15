BRIEF-CalAtlantic executive chairmain's 2015 total compensation of $9 mln vs $6.5 mln in 2014

BRIEF-Lowe's appoints Marshall Croom CFO
* Lowe's appoints marshall a. Croom chief financial officer; robert f. Hull jr. To retire
April 15 Calatlantic Group Inc :
* Executive chairmain Scott D. Stowell 2015 total compensation of $9 million versus $6.5 million in 2014 - SEC Filing Source text (1.usa.gov/1qZlsHx) Further company coverage:
* Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc - has expanded scope of its relationship with Franchise Performance Group, a strategic franchise recruiting advisory firm
* Canadian solar - unit has reached commercial operation of adjacent 100 mwac/131 mwp astoria, 75 mwac/100 mwp astoria 2 solar projects in kern county, ca Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: