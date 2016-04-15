版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 16日 星期六 01:29 BJT

BRIEF-Altai Resources declares special cash distribution of C$0.05 per share

April 15 Altai Resources Inc :

* Altai declares special cash distribution to shareholders

* A special cash distribution by way of a return of capital on common shares of company of C$0.05 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐