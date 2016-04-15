版本:
BRIEF-iCON Infrastructure LLP Receives Investment Canada Act Approval for Arrangement With Capstone Infrastructure Corporation

April 15 Capstone Infrastructure Corp :

* iCON infrastructure LLP receives Investment Canada Act approval for arrangement with Capstone Infrastructure Corporation

* It is anticipated that arrangement will be completed on april 29, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

