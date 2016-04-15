BRIEF-Citigroup Credit Card rates for March

April 15 Citigroup

* Says credit card charge-offs 2.65 percent in march versus 2.68 percent in february - sec filing

* Says credit card delinquency rate 1.55 percent at march end versus 1.55 percent at february end - sec filing Source text : 1.usa.gov/23CkeTV