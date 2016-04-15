版本:
BRIEF-DS Healthcare says terminated employment of Renee Barch-Niles - SEC Filing

April 15 Ds Healthcare Group Inc :

* Terminated the employment of Renee Barch-Niles, the company's former chief executive officer - SEC Filing Source text (1.usa.gov/23LxS3G) Further company coverage:

