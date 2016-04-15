BRIEF-Teamsters says Meat Packing Workers represented by Teamsters,Denver rejected contract proposal from Cargill Meat Solutions

BRIEF-Lowe's appoints Marshall Croom CFO
* Lowe's appoints marshall a. Croom chief financial officer; robert f. Hull jr. To retire
April 15 (Reuters) -
* Meat Packing Workers represented by Teamsters,Denver rejected contract proposal from Cargill Meat Solutions this week by 98 percent margin
* Cargill and Union will reopen negotiations that will be overseen by a federal mediator on may 12
* Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc - has expanded scope of its relationship with Franchise Performance Group, a strategic franchise recruiting advisory firm
* Canadian solar - unit has reached commercial operation of adjacent 100 mwac/131 mwp astoria, 75 mwac/100 mwp astoria 2 solar projects in kern county, ca