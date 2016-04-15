版本:
BRIEF-Teamsters says Meat Packing Workers represented by Teamsters,Denver rejected contract proposal from Cargill Meat Solutions

April 15 (Reuters) -

* Meat Packing Workers represented by Teamsters,Denver rejected contract proposal from Cargill Meat Solutions this week by 98 percent margin

* Cargill and Union will reopen negotiations that will be overseen by a federal mediator on may 12 Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

