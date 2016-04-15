BRIEF-S&P - Outlooks on three Puerto Rico-based banks revised

BRIEF-Lowe's appoints Marshall Croom CFO
* Lowe's appoints marshall a. Croom chief financial officer; robert f. Hull jr. To retire
April 15 S&P:
* Outlooks on three Puerto Rico-based banks revised based on expectation they will weather government's fiscal challenges
* Revising outlook on Popular Inc to positive from negative; revising outlooks on both Firstbank Puerto Rico and OFG Bancorp to stable from negative
* Continue to believe that a government default is virtually certain and could lead to incremental deterioration in the banks' asset quality
* Affirmed ratings on Santander Bancorp at 'BBB-/A-3', with a negative outlook, as we continue to assess the bank's business positon as weak Source text (bit.ly/1TWugca)
* Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc - has expanded scope of its relationship with Franchise Performance Group, a strategic franchise recruiting advisory firm
* Canadian solar - unit has reached commercial operation of adjacent 100 mwac/131 mwp astoria, 75 mwac/100 mwp astoria 2 solar projects in kern county, ca