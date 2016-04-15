版本:
BRIEF-Panera Bread says CEO Ronald M. Shaich's total compensation for 2015 is $4.9 mln versus $3.4 mln in 2014

April 15 Panera Bread Co

* Panera bread co says ceo ronald m. Shaich's total compensation for 2015 is $4.9 million versus $3.4 million in 2014 Source text [1.usa.gov/1Yyt3al] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

