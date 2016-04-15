版本:
BRIEF-D. E. Shaw & co reports 5 pct stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings

April 15 Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc :

* D. E. Shaw & Co Lp reports 5 pct passive stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings as of April 5 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

