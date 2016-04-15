版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 16日 星期六 04:35 BJT

BRIEF-Elissa Murphy to resign as Godaddy chief technology officer

April 15 Godaddy Inc :

* On April 12, Elissa Murphy resigned as chief technology officer effective May 17, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

